Vineet Ramakrishnan

Vineet R, Associate Editor - Sports, leads the cricket and sports properties - CricketNext and News18 Sports. He has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. Apart from cricket, he is an avid follower of pro-wrestling.

