The first practice session at the VCA Stadium Jamtha gave a bit of a glimpse of India’s playing XI come the Border-Gavaskar series opener on Feb 9. Ishan Kishan got an extended session while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also sweated it out in the middle
Ahead of her WWE Crown Jewel Championship match with Belair, News18 Sports caught up with Bayley to discuss this incredible feud with Belair, her long journey back from a lengthy injury layoff and a bit about NXT
The IPL, which began fairly recently in comparison to the NBA, MLB, and NFL, took the franchise model from the US and has had a meteoric rise to being one of the most valuable sports leagues in the world in such a short span and Ramez emphasized that they have an eye on how IPL was able to create a sustainable product for its fan base
Reiterating NBA's commitment to bringing top-level basketball to India, Adam Silver, Commissioner of the NBA, spoke about looking to continue NBA’s partnership with Viacom18 to bring the league to a larger Indian audience soon.
Since the Delhi T20I against South Africa in June, India have resorted to an attacking batting approach, based on going hard at the ball from the word go. Though it didn't give them the desired results in Delhi and Cuttack, it did pay off in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot.
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who still commands a huge fan following among cricket fans, turns 41 on Thursday, July 7. The Ranchi-based Dhoni, recognised as one of India's most successful captains, led the team to victories in the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup, 2011 Men's Cricket World Cup in ODIs and 2013 Champions Trophy apart from going on top. of Test rankings in 2009
KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty Marriage Update: According to reports the marriage is all set for a 2022 ‘Winter’ Wedding. The entertainment website quoted unnamed sources close to the Shettys and reported that preparations for the wedding are already underway.
News18.com caught up with the Great Khali-trained Bhupinder Gujjar as he talks about his initial struggles in a country where he had no friends or family, how he juggled his studies and training and what he intends to achieve in this industry.
A jersey is not just a t-shirt, it is representation, it has a statement. Lots of thought go into making a team jersey. Many teams, in this World Cup, have gone with a traditional approach but some teams have dared to go bold with their designer kits
