The next summit in New Delhi is slated for September 9-10, 2023, and meticulous preparations are underway. This could be India’s coming out party but for the testy international environment and ongoing border standoff with China
India has always been a votary of peaceful resolution of disputes through talks. Yet, the sad reality is that every time India has sought to reach out to Pakistan, its deep state has struck back with vengeance
Our American friends, especially the Democrats, cannot resist the temptation of being preachy while overlooking their domestic blemishes. This proclivity may boomerang if countries like India were to pay back in the same coin
Any initiative that promotes democracy is welcome but Summit for Democracy is tokenism at best. Democratic ethos cannot be generated through a virtual conference that too on the cheap.
India went ahead with S-400 missile deal asserting its strategic autonomy especially when it comes to national security. But fears about new complications in the India-US ties persist.