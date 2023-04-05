Students of the seventh and eighth grades at Mahatma Gandhi High School in Igatpuri have developed a smart walking stick for people with vision disabilities.
The temple in Nashik is a symbol of Sanatan dharma and Indian culture, and has idols of all gods and goddesses because of which people from all sects are flocking to visit it
After work for four years, the B.A.P.S. Swami Narayan Mandir in Panchavati is ready for devotees. Recently, Sadhu Bhakti Priyadas Swami held the Praasaad Pravesh rituals. The Murti Pranpratishtha ritual began from September 23
The Swaminarayan temple has statues of Radha, Krishna, Sita, Ram, Lakshmi Narayan Dev, Vitthal Rakhumai, Ganapati, Hanuman, Mahadev and others
The work on this temple has been going on for the past four years, though it was stopped for some time during the Covid crisis