The most successful nation in the history of football begin their Qatar campaign in pursuit of a sixth star to adorn their famous canary yellow jersey led by Neymar, who symbolises the spirit of the Amazonian nation
With Messi in frightening form, the Argentine team and nation are rallying around La Pulga in an attempt to script an epilogue in this FIFA World Cup befitting the astronomical career of the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner
Chennaiyin FC suffered their first loss of the Indian Super League campaign at the hands of visiting FC Goa, thereby handing new gaffer Thomas Brdaric his first hitch at the helm of the South Indian club
Meanwhile, the return of top-flight football was off to a grand start as the Chennaiyin faithful painted the city blue as they received the team at the gates of the Marina Arena.
Chennaiyin’s opening-round victory over ATK Mohun Bagan served as a catalyst for the football aficionados of the metropolitan city to flock to the stadium in numbers for the Bengaluru clash.
Despite the downpour in Suzuka, Verstappen sealed the deal to clinch his second straight world championship title at the very same venue where he made his debut as the youngest-ever driver to take part in a practice session
With a modern interface, the integration of NFT technology and the new age takes on old-time favourite streaming content the NBA is attempting to bring a multitude of experiences under one umbrella targeted toward the ‘global’ fan
The boy from Murcia, Alcaraz, beat Norwegian star Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 to put his name up in light alongside greats of the game who have managed to leave an everlasting mark after having claimed their first Grand Slam title as teenagers