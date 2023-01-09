There is a little glimmer of hope about Pakistan’s future this year, despite all the help that China may be willing to extend to keep it a going concern. It will muddle along but there is no likelihood of the country making a departure for moving on an upward trajectory
The new army boss’s primary focus will have to be Pakistan’s fragile political and economic situation. He will also have to pay great attention to the continuing, if not consolidating, popularity of Imran Khan
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has to decide whether it is the party’s head or the head of its legislative wing that has the authority to give directions to its lawmakers during a vote of confidence for PM or CM
Is India now calling on Pakistan to cooperate in not only intelligence sharing but suggesting that Indian and Pakistani agencies should jointly develop leads on potential terrorist attacks?