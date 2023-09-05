British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday strongly defended his record in government, dubbing allegations that he cut education funding as “completely and utterly wrong” amid an ongoing crisis over a light-weight concrete that is causing school closures in England and Wales.
Sochi, Sep 4 (AP) Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began on Monday with the Turkish leader seeking to persuade Russia to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports. Putin in July refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier..
A group of men who say they were sexually abused by a Japanese boy band producer expressed hope Monday that the company will provide financial compensation and introduce measures to prevent a recurrence.
Pope Francis wrapped up the firstever papal visit to Mongolia on Monday by inaugurating a churchrun homeless clinic and shelter, insisting that such initiatives aren’t aimed at winning converts but are simply exercises in Christian charity.
Bangkok, Sep 4 (AP) A drone attack on a police headquarters in a major border town in eastern Myanmar has killed at least five officials including a senior army officer and a district administrator, members of two emergency rescue teams and media reports said Monday. The attack, carried out Sunday evening in two stages, is believed to be the deadliest aerial bombing targeting high-ranking security and administrative officials since armed resistance was launched more than two years ago against the military that seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi..
The UK’s Opposition Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, on Monday undertook a wide reshuffle of his shadow cabinet in preparation for a general election expected next year, with Indian-origin shadow ministers Lisa Nandy and Preet Kaur Gill among those being demoted.
The euro rose against the safehaven dollar on Monday as risk sentiment improved on hopes China's policy stimulus might stabilise the economy, while U.S. jobs data boosted bets the Federal Reserve could be at the end of its rate hike cycle.
Russia has likely proposed that North Korea participate in threeway naval exercises with China, according to a lawmaker who attended a closeddoor briefing with the director of South Korea's top spy agency Monday.
Brussels, Sep 4 (AP) The European Commission announced on Monday that it is weighing whether to adjust rules to limit protections for wolves as a resurgence in the canine numbers has triggered growing tensions with farmers concerned about the safety of their livestock..