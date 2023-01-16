CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
News18»Byline »

Yana Mir

Yana Mir

Yana Mir

Yana Mir is Srinagar based journalist and Social Activist. She is the first female YouTube Vlogger from Kashmir, bringing forward the political realities of Kashmir from ground zero. She is Vice President of All JK Youth Society- a social organization which works to empower youth and women in the valley. She has organized the first ever internationally acclaimed fashion show in Kashmir. She is a TED X speaker from Poloview Srinagar.

author

    No Content Found.