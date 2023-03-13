The class structure of India seems to be a ‘McMaharaja’, with the top and bottom bread being the upper and lower classes respectively, with a variety of veggies and toppings constituting the middle class
The ability to adjust to new surroundings, if treated with love and care, is not the sole preserve of humans
There is a very thin line between humour and humiliation. The line between parody and disparaging someone is, again, very thin. While humour is indeed a form of expression, free speech cannot be a licence to divide and disparage