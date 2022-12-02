Many of us, however, mock and disrespect this great indigenous knowledge system. And, when medicines made from cow urine are produced by foreign corporations or in the Western world, the same people use them
Uddhav surrendered the principles of his gutsy father, Balasaheb, to Sonia Gandhi and reached the nadir in trying to please her. Soon after Uddhav announced the alliance with Congress in 2019, Shiv Sainiks knew that the ground under his feet was slipping
Yamas teaches us how to treat nature; Niyamas is about self-discipline; Asana means how to practice yoga; Pranayam involves breathing exercises; Pratyahara means sense withdrawal; Dharna focuses on single goal; Dhyan means meditation and Samadhi means enlightenment