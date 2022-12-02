CHANGE LANGUAGE
Yuvraj Pokharna is Surat based independent journalist and columnist who vociferously voices his opinions on Hindutva, Islamic Jihad, Politics and Policies. He can be followed on Instagram and Facebook @iyuvrajpokharna. He tweets with @pokharnaprince.