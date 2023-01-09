It’s not Muslims vs. Hindus, Muslims vs. State, or Modi vs. Muslims. It’s Railways vs. the Residents
It’s high time to understand why PFI is a gateway to terrorism, and how its vulture activism has caused damage to Muslim society
According to experts, disrespecting the Prophet is a crime in Muslim nations and may even result in the death penalty in some circumstances. However, this does not give Muslims the right to defend those who violate the law by acting as judges, juries, or executioners without following the correct processes
The cycle of intolerance, hate, and bigotry needs a full-stop, and the responsibility lies on each one of us
The controversy was exploited by the propagandists of the fifth-generation warfare to damage India’s reputation and its international status