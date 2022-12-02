India's regular participation at the G7 summits clearly reflects that the West needs its support to confront major challenges facing the globe, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said last week
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Quad is group of like-minded democracies coming together on important issues, such as free and open Indo-Pacific region.
However, Blinken has also indicated how the relationship with India is not going to be all milk and honey. He too will be forced to raise uncomfortable domestic issues with India, albeit privately.
The situation at the LAC is on a knife-edge. While the leaderships of both countries may not want a war, evidently neither side seems to be able to take the first step towards de-escalation.