CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
News18»Byline »

Zakka Jacob

Zakka Jacob

Zakka Jacob

Managing Editor, CNN-News18

Zakka Jacob is the Managing Editor of CNN-News18 and writes extensively on Indian and global politics. He tweets at @Zakka_Jacob.