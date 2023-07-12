There should not be any fears of Muslims losing their religious identity when the very Constitution, which sought the implementation of the UCC, also guarantees them the right to maintain institutions which are of utmost importance for their religion
Time has come for Indian Muslims realise how they have been manipulated by so-called secular politicians for decades to be kept deliberately away from joining the larger mainstream of Indian society
Muslim women are waiting for reform, and change, and no one has the right to interfere in their path towards progress