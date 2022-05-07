CRICK

crick News

KAN v JAF Dream11 Team Prediction: Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's Lankan Premier League 2022 Match December 21, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

INDW vs AUSW in Photos: 5th T20I: Harris, Gardner, Graham Guide Australia Women to 4-1 Series Win Over India Women

INDW vs AUSW: Heather Graham Becomes Second Player to Claim a Hat-trick For Australia Women's Team in T20Is

5th T20I: Graham's Hat-trick, Garnder, Harris Fifties Help Australia Crush India

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Bowlers Shine as Karnataka Gain Upper Hand Against Puducherry

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuwanshi Hit Fifties as MP Bounce Back Against Chandigarh

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ton-up Anustup Majumdar Lifts Bengal to 310/9 Against Himachal

David Warner Has No Plans to Retire from Test Cricket, Says Australian Star's Agent

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Round, Day 2 Wrap: Suryakumar Yadav Dominates; Yuzvendra Chahal Disappoints

IPL Auction Action: Chennai Super Kings to Target Tamil Nadu Players? Local May be CSK's Strategy

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lanka Premier League 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Hits 80-ball 90 on First-class Return in Match Against Hyderabad

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test's Gabba Pitch Receives 'Below Average' Rating From ICC

Watch: Shadab Khan Grabs a Brilliant Catch Off His Own Bowling in BBL Match Against Perth Scorchers

INDW vs AUSW Highlights 5th T20I Updates: Graham Claims Hat-trick as India Suffer Crushing Defeat

'Pakistan Have Nobody in Their Team Who Can be Compared to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma': Danish Kaneria Slams Babar Azam

IPL 2023 Auctions, KKR Target Players: Short On Money, Kolkata Knight Riders May Look for Indian Talent in the Middle

IPL 2023 Auction: RCB Might Look Towards Associate Nations, Suggests Aakash Chopra

IPL 2023 Auctions, DC Target Players: Replacement for Shardul Thakur High On Agenda

IND vs BAN 2022: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini Both Ruled Out for Second Test, Confirms BCCI

ENG vs PAK: England Inflict First-Ever 3-0 Home Test Whitewash on Pakistan

'Confident, Recharged And Hopefully, Will Come Back Strong': England’s Dawid Malan ‘Super Excited’ to be Part of ILT20

Tasmanian Fan Escapes Deadly Encounter While Watching Australia vs South Africa

PAK vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed Shines On Test Debut; Dad Can't Stop Crying | WATCH

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed Drops Photo of Flight With ‘Legend’ Virat Kohli

BCCI Apex Council Set to Meet With New Selection Committee, Split Coaching In Agenda-Report

'Wasn't An Easy Decision, By Any Means'-Chris Woakes On Missing Out On IPL 2023 Auction

Hesitant Ishan Kishan Refuses to Oblige This Fan's Request for Autograph; Reason: MS Dhoni

From Kane Williamson to Ishant Sharma: Players Who May go Unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction

'I’m Same As Before, Just My Time Has Changed'-Suryakumar Yadav After Being Chased By Fans

'Ye Pitch To Sochne Se Bhi Zyada Tez Hai'-When Suryakumar Yadav Had a Reality Check At Perth

'I Would Also Look At Sikandar Raza': India Legend Suggests Marquee Spinner for Mumbai Indians

Ben Stokes to N Jagadeesan: Players Who Could Hit The Pay Dirt at The IPL 2023 Auction

