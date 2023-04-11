1846 Matches to be Played in 2023-24 Domestic Season as BCCI Announces Schedule

A total of 1846 games will be played in India’s next domestic season as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the same on Tuesday morning. The season begins in June 2023 and will end in March 2024.

The 2023-24 domestic season starts with the Duleep Trophy. The coveted tournament will be played from June 28, 2023, to July 16, 2023. It will be followed by the Prof. Deodhar Trophy – to be played from July 24, 2023, to August 03, 2023. Both these tournaments will be played across six zones – Central, South, North, East, West, and North-East. The Irani Cup which will see Saurashtra taking on the Rest of India side will commence on October 01, 2023.

The three multi-day tournaments will be followed by Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. While the former will begin from October 16, 2023, and run until November 06, 2023, the latter will be played in the period of November 23, 2023, to December 15, 2023. Both the white-ball tournaments will witness 38 teams, divided into two groups of seven teams and three groups of eight teams.

One of the premier domestic cricket tournaments in the world of cricket – the Ranji Trophy – kicks off from January 05, 2024, and goes on till March 14, 2024. The 38 teams will be split into five groups, where four Elite Groups will have 8 teams each, and the Plate Group will comprise 6 teams. The teams in the Elite Group will play 7 league-stage matches each and two teams from each group will make it to the Quarterfinals. The six teams in Plate Group will play five league-stage matches each, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The women’s domestic cricket season will begin with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, which will be played from October 19, 2023, to November 09, 2023.

It will be followed by the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Trophy – to be played from November 24, 2023, to December 04, 2023. 2024 will begin with the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy, which will commence on January 04, 2024, and the final of the same will be played on January 26, 2024.

