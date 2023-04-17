1st Test: Karunaratne, Mendis Slam Centuries as Sri Lanka Dominate Ireland on Opening Day

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis scored centuries and shared a record partnership for the second wicket to give Sri Lanka an imposing 386-4 at stumps on the opening day of the first cricket Test on Sunday.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start with Karunaratne sharing 64 runs for the opening wicket with Nishan Madushka (29).

Madushka edged a delivery from Curtis Campher that cut away from the right-hander for a catch to wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker.

Mendis joined Karunaratne at No. 3 and the pair shared 281 runs for the second wicket, the highest partnership for any wicket at Galle after surpassing 267 runs scored for the fifth wicket by Mohammad Ashraful and Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh 10 years ago.

Karunaratne reached his 15th test century playing in his 85th match. He faced 235 balls and hit 15 boundaries for his 179 runs. Mendis reached his eighth test century but was out for 140, trapped lbw by left-arm spinner George Dockrell.

Mendis faced 193 deliveries and hit 18 boundaries and a six in his knock.

Angelo Mathews was out without scoring in just three balls after getting caught behind by Tucker trying to chase a short and wide delivery from leg spinner Ben White, leaving Sri Lanka at 348-3.

Seamer Mark Adair finally accounted for Karunaratne with the second new ball and the score 373, again caught behind by Tucker.

At the close of play Dinesh Chandimal was batting on 18 with night watchman Prabath Jayasuriya on 12.

