Cricket Association of Bengal Announces Ticket Prices For ODI World Cup, BCCI Unhappy: Report

The BCCI is reportedly not impressed with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announcing ticket prices for the matches it’s scheduled to play host to during 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

As per a report, the decision was taken without consulting with the BCCI which hasn’t been well received but the two bodies are expected to arrive at a resolution soon enough.

Former BCCI and CAB president Sourav Ganguly was at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday where he spent nearly two hours to take stock of the renovations going at the venue for the ODI World Cup.

“This is totally the CAB’s jurisdiction. They’ll deal with it," Ganguly told Telegraph India.

The publication further quoted a senior CAB official as saying that the former India captain visited the stadium to enquire about the renovation and upgradation.

Eden Gardens has been given five matches including India vs South Africa on November 5 and the second semifinal on November 16.

Besides, it will also host Netherlands vs Bangladesh (October 28), Pakistan vs Bangladesh (October 31) and England vs Pakistan (November 12).

The tournament is being held in India for the fourth time and will get underway from October 5 in Ahmedabad when defending champions England take on New Zealand.

India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Ganguly is quite impressed with how Yashasvi Jaiswal started his India career, hitting a mammoth century on Test debut last week.

“Scoring a hundred on debut is always massive. I too have done it, so I know how special it is. Even technique-wise, he seems really good. A left-handed batsman’s presence in the team always helps. So, having him in the World Cup squad is a must,” Ganguly said.

Jaiswal made 171 off 387 in India’s 421/5 declared in the first Test against West Indies as they went on to complete an innings win to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.