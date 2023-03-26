2nd T20I: Johnson Charles Smashes Fastest Century for West Indies, Powers Team to Record Total vs South Africa

Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball hundred as West Indies posted their highest total ever in the second T20I against South Africa at Centurion on Sunday.

West Indies finished with 258/5 from 20 overs their highest team total in T20Is. The total was also the highest total at the Centurion, breaking South Africa’s record of 241 at the venue against England in 2009.

Coming in early after Brandon King edged a Wayne Parnell delivery to slips, Charles hit 10 fours and 11 sixes in his innings. He was eventually cleaned up at 118 by a Marco Jansen yorker.

Charles blasted the South African bowlers all around the park on the way to his hundred. The 46-ball carnage helped West Indies to 179/4 in merely 14 overs. This was a maiden T20I hundred for the 34-year-old.

“The pitch was a belter. I was sticking to my basics and it came out. When we played yesterday, it was unfortunate the way I got out. I kept my shape today and backed myself and it came out. One thing I am working on is sticking to my basics. Today I felt like, with the start I got, I wanted to go long and I got to it. Bowlers didn’t have much of a choice, whether it’s off-side or on the on-side. It’s a good score. We need to stick to our bowling strengths and back ourselves," Charles said after the end of the innings.

The record for the fastest T20I hundred is shared by David Miller, Rohit Sharma and Sudesh Wickramasekara. Charles’ hundred is the joint second-fastest in the format and the fastest by a West Indian in T20Is.

Fastest T20I Hundreds

Player Balls taken Vs David Miller (South Africa) 35 Bangladesh Rohit Sharma (India) 35 Sri Lanka Sudesh Wickramasekara (Czech Republic) 35 Turkey Sivakumar Periyalwar (Romania) 39 Turkey Zeeshan Kukikhel (Hungary) 39 Austria Johnson Charles (West Indies) 39 South Africa

The earlier record for West Indies was held by Chris Gayle, who hit a 47-ball hundred against England in Mumbai during the ICC World T20 2016.

After being sent in, West Indies clubbed 22 sixes as the Centurion ground lived up to its reputation as a high-scoring venue with its true pitch, fast outfield and boundaries that proved too short for the power-hitters in the thin air of the South African highveld.

Kyle Mayers hit four sixes in making 51. He shared a second-wicket stand of 135 off 58 balls with Charles after Brandon King fell to the third ball of the match.

Romario Shepherd struck another four sixes towards the end as he plundered 41 not out from just 18 balls.

Four South African bowlers conceded 20 or more runs in an over.

Marco Jansen was one of them but the tall left-armer picked up three wickets for 52 runs, including Charles, who was forced into a rare defensive shot by a yorker which ricocheted from his pad onto his pad and into the stumps.

West Indies lead the three-game T20I series 1-0.

