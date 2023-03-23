3rd ODI: Hasan Mahmud Claims Fifer as Bangladesh Thrash Ireland by 10 Wickets to Clinch Series

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal breezed past Ireland’s dismal 101-run total in less than 14 overs for Bangladesh’s first-ever 10-wicket win, sealing a 2-0 series victory during Thursday’s final one-day-international in Sylhet.

Liton was unbeaten on 50 alongside Tamim with 41, both untroubled by an Irish bowling attack that served up 10 wides and a leg bye.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul while conceding only 32 runs after the tourists elected to bat first.

Also Read: ICC Expects US Cricket to Resolve Internal Mess; May Allot India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Game

Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain also shone with the ball to claim 3-26 and 2-29 respectively, with Ireland recording the lowest one-day score against Bangladesh.

“The way we played the whole series was very nice. Now I can proudly say we have a solid, solid, solid fast-bowling department," said skipper Tamim, according to Cricinfo.

“We need to keep believing in our players, there will be ups and downs but we have the unit to be the best in the world," he said.

“The wicket was very good, the way we chased down with authority was a message."

Curtis Campher top-scored with 36, while Lorcan Tucker made 28 after surviving a golden duck when Liton dropped his catch at slip.

“We’re very disappointed. Don’t think the cricket over the past three days reflects the type of cricket we’ve played in the last 2-3 years," said Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie.

“We did expect spin to play a big part, but our defence with the bat wasn’t good enough. We did not adapt well enough."

Hasan struck in his opening spell to leave Ireland tottering at 22-3 in the ninth over.

Taskin then removed Balbirnie for six before Tucker turned up the aggression to hit Ebadot for three fours in one over.

Ebadot soon had his revenge, taking two wickets in two balls, and Taskin sealed Ireland’s collapse with a double strike in his seventh over.

Bangladesh won Saturday’s opener by 183 runs, with Monday’s second match washed out by rain.

The drubbing was Bangladesh’s first 10-wicket win in any format, with the hosts smashing records in each match.

Saturday’s opener marked their biggest ODI victory margin.

Then on Monday they recorded their highest ODI total with 349-6, Mushfiqur Rahim scoring the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi batsman by smashing his ton off 60 balls.

Ireland will also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during their visit.

Get the latest Cricket News here