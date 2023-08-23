CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Heath Streak AliveIndia SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » 3rd T20I: Match Abandoned Without a Ball Being Bowled; Jasprit Bumrah-led India Win Series 2-0
1-MIN READ

3rd T20I: Match Abandoned Without a Ball Being Bowled; Jasprit Bumrah-led India Win Series 2-0

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 22:51 IST

Dublin, Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah-led India win the T20I series 2-0 (BCCI Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah-led India win the T20I series 2-0 (BCCI Twitter)

The third T20I between India and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. win the series 2-0

The third T20I between India and Ireland had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled as the game simply couldn’t get started due to the incessant rain in Dublin. Therefore, Jasprit Bumrah-led India won the three-match T20I series 2-0 and the Indian team will next be seen in action against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 clash.

After winning the first T20I of the series by 2 runs through the DLS method as the rain had washed out the series opener too, India won the second T20I by 33 runs as rain stayed away for the penultimate fixture of the three-game series.

With India looking for a clean sweep and Ireland hoping to salvage some pride, neither side would be happy that not a single ball could be bowled on Wednesday, August 23, however, the Men in Blue will be happy after their clinical performances, and now the attention turns to Asia Cup 2023.

IND vs IRE 3rd T20 Highlights: Match Abandoned Due to Rain; India Win Series 2-0

(More to follow..)

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. ind vs ire
  2. India vs Ireland 2023
  3. jasprit bumrah
first published:August 23, 2023, 22:51 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 22:51 IST