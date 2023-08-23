3rd T20I: Match Abandoned Without a Ball Being Bowled; Jasprit Bumrah-led India Win Series 2-0

The third T20I between India and Ireland had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled as the game simply couldn’t get started due to the incessant rain in Dublin. Therefore, Jasprit Bumrah-led India won the three-match T20I series 2-0 and the Indian team will next be seen in action against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 clash.

After winning the first T20I of the series by 2 runs through the DLS method as the rain had washed out the series opener too, India won the second T20I by 33 runs as rain stayed away for the penultimate fixture of the three-game series.

With India looking for a clean sweep and Ireland hoping to salvage some pride, neither side would be happy that not a single ball could be bowled on Wednesday, August 23, however, the Men in Blue will be happy after their clinical performances, and now the attention turns to Asia Cup 2023.

