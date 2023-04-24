'50 Not Out': Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys 'Tea Time' at a Poolside on 50th Birthday - See Photos

India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar completed the half-century of his life on Friday. While the fans have flooded social media with happy birthday posts, they are also keen to know how the ‘God of Cricket’ is going to celebrate his big day.

Meanwhile, Sachin took to Twitter and shared a couple of his pictures, saying, “50 not out.” The former Indian batter could be seen enjoying a cup of a team at the poolside.

“Tea time: 50 Not Out,” Sachin tweeted on his 50th birthday.

"Tea time: 50 Not Out!"

Before his birth anniversary, the master blaster spoke exclusively with NW18 Group Sports Editor K Shriniwas Rao and said he doesn’t feel like turning fifty but would rather call it ‘completing 25 years with 25 years of experience’.

“I still don’t feel like I’m 50, honestly speaking. Would rather put it differently. A 25-year-old with 25 years of experience sounds better. It’s been a wonderful journey. I have no complaints and no regrets. I got a chance to play for the country for 24 years and it’s been a huge, huge honour and a dream come true. That’s all I wanted in life,” Sachin said in an exclusive interview with Cricketnext.

“I didn’t want to be anything else. From the age of 10, I started to chase my dream, and to be able to do that for 24 years, couldn’t have asked for more,” he added.

Regarded as one of the finest players to have played the game, Sachin represented India in 200 Test matches and scored 15,921 runs, averaging 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. He also played 463 ODIs and scored 18,426 runs, averaging 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

Tendulkar holds numerous records, including the highest number of runs in both Test and ODI cricket, and is the only player to have scored 100 international centuries. He was also the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

