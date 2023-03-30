'A Lot of Cars I Owned Were Impulse Buys, Ended up Selling Most': Virat Kohli Opens Up on Old Habits and Growing Mature

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be seen sporting the black and red of his beloved Royal Challengers Bangalore yet again as the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League gets underway on the 31st of March.

Ahead of the upcoming season, RCB fan favourite Kohli was seen in a lively interaction in which he discussed a variety of topics.

When quizzed if there was an impulsive buy that he hardly uses, Kohli revealed that most of the cars that he owned fell under that category.

“Most of the cars I owned, They were all impulsive buys," the former Indian captain said.

“I ended up hardly driving them or actually travelling in them. Beyond a point, I felt that it is actually pointless," the 34-year-old shared.

“Ended up selling most of them. Now we use what we absolutely need to," Kohli said.

Kohli alluded to this realisation of becoming more mature with age.

“I think it is also part of growing up, becoming more aware and mature about things, that you don’t feel like owning toys or stuff like that," the RCB player revealed.

“For us it’s about being practical and what’s of use," he said.

RCB open their 2023 campaign against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on the 2nd of April.

Kohli has amassed the most runs in the history of the tournament as he stands right at the very top of the top-scorers rankings with 6624 runs to his name. But, for all his efforts, the classy batsman is yet to win the IPL trophy.

He came close to lifting the prestigious trophy in the years 2009, 2011 and 2016, only to lose out in the final hurdle against Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

He will hope to get his hands on the coveted title in the 16th edition of the world’s biggest T20 franchise tournament.

The IPL gets underway on the 31st of March as holders Gujarat Titans take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the curtain raiser at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

