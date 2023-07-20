AB de Villiers Recalls His First Impression Of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked off his international career on a high, scoring a magnificent century against West Indies in the opening Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. With an exceptional ton against the West Indies, Jaiswal became the 17th Indian cricketer to breach the three-digit mark on Test debut. The southpaw also emerged as the first cricketer to achieve this feat outside Asia in more than 21 years.

Jaiswal’s prolific knock impressed fans and former cricketers in equal measure. Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has now heaped praise on the young Indian batter. Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers recalled his first impression of Jaiswal.

“The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball,” AB de Villiers recalled.

Opening the innings along skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a superb knock of 171 off 387 balls in the series opener. Jaiswal and Rohit forged a solid partnership of 229 before the Indian captain departed having scored 103 runs. Jaiswal’s superb batting helped the visitors in reaching a mammoth total of 427/5 (declared) in the first innings. During his knock, Jaiswal also set the record of facing the most number of balls on debut in Test cricket. He also became the fifth youngest batter to score 150 or more runs on Test debut.

Team India managed to win the first Test by a convincing margin of an innings and 141 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliance with the bat. Rohit Sharma’s men will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum and win the second Test to whitewash West Indies. The second and final encounter of the series is scheduled to start today at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.