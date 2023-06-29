'Selection is Not in My control': Disappointed Over WI Test Snub, India A Skipper Awaits Maiden Call-up

The squad selection for the upcoming 2-match Test series against the West Indies, starting July 12, has raised quite a few fingers over the committee of selectors. A host of former cricketers believe that the team announced for the Caribbean Tests lacked several top performers from the domestic circuit, especially the likes of Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan of Mumbai.

Both batters have been phenomenal in domestic tournaments, especially in the red-ball format. While Sarfaraz has accumulated 2,566 runs in the last three Ranji Trophy seasons at an impressive average of 106, Easwaran is the captain of the India A squad and has an experience of 87 first-class matches. He’s even leading the East Zone in Duleep Trophy and has scored over 6500 runs, including 22 hundreds, and averages 47.85.

It’s not the first time that Easwaran’s name made rounds but he didn’t find himself in the Indian Test squad. However, the Bengal batter says the selection isn’t in his hands. All he can do is work harder and push himself for a better tomorrow.

“Selection is something which is not in my control. All I can control is what I can think of. And right now, my focus is fully on Duleep Trophy and just trying to get prepared for it. We had a couple of sessions, so I am focusing on just preparing for it and giving my best for East Zone and trying to make my team win,” Easwaran told Sportskeeda in an Exclusive interview.

“You know your name is not there, and you have to work on what’s up next and be ready for when that chance comes. I feel it’s about being as ready as I can be and just improving as much as I can before that next team is announced or the next opportunity comes my way,” he added.

Earlier, the 27-year-old stated that there was no communication from the selection committee after getting ignored from the WI tour as nobody from the BCCI told him about which area he needed to work on to get a place.

“No, I have not had any communication so far,” Easwaran had told Sportstar.