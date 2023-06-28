'I Haven't Had Any Communication so Far': Abhimanyu Easwaran on Non-Selection in India Squad For West Indies Tests

Indian domestic cricket star Abhimanyu Easwaran opened up on missing out on the senior Test team for the upcoming West Indies tour. The talented batter was in sublime form in the last Ranji Trophy and scored 798 runs in eight games at an average of 66.50. However, he was once again ignored by the selectors.

Easwaran has travelled with the Indian team in the past as a stand-by player and also as a squad player but he is yet to make his Test debut. He was picked as a stand-by player for the 2021 World Test Championship Final and England tour, while was picked in the squad for the Bangladesh Test series last year after Rohit Sharma got injured.

The 27-year-old stated that there was no communication from the selection committee after getting ignored from the WI tour as nobody from the BCCI told him about which area he needs to work on to get a place.

“No, I have not had any communication so far," Easwaran told Sportstar.

The right-handed batter has played 87 First Class games so far in his career and scored 6556 runs at a sublime average of 52.65 which includes 22 centuries. Apart from Easwaran, the selectors also snubber Sarfaraz Khan and Priyank Panchal from the squad.

However, Easwaran is in no mood to give up on his dreams and said he just wants to get better as a cricketer every day as he is leading the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

“That is there, irrespective of whether I get picked or not. I want to get better as a cricketer. I want to raise the bar every single day and get better. Selection is something which is not in my hands but improving every day is something I can work on to contribute more to my team, whichever team I play for, be it club, state, India A, East Zone or the Indian team. The thought process has always been that, I just want to focus on that. I just don’t want to give up. I just want to keep focusing on getting better," he said.