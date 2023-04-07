Abishek Porel a Special Talent: Delhi Capitals Fast Bowling Coach Lauds Young Wicketkeeper Batter

Delhi Capitals fast bowling coach James Hopes admitted that the team has not performed well in all three departments which resulted in their back-to-back defeats at the initial stage of Indian Premier League 2023. Delhi started their campaign with losses against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans as David Warner has failed to inspire the team so far this season.

Ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Hopes said that he is hopeful of the team opening their account on the points table in the coming matches.

“We haven’t batted, bowled and fielded well for a whole game yet. We are hoping we can do that from our next game and then hopefully, we can string a few victories together," Hopes said.

The Capitals’ batters have struggled miserably against the fast bowling in the first two matches as Mark Wood claimed a fifer in the opening match, while Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph troubled them at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the next clash

The former Australia cricketer said that the young players in the side are facing 140-150 kph deliveries for the first time.

“We have a few young players, who are facing bowling speeds of high 140s or low 150s for the first time. They are learning it the hard way through the competition. Hopefully, they’ll get more comfortable with the high pace and start turning their performances around," he said.

The fast bowling coach further heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel, who made his IPL debut in the last game, “Abishek Porel is a special talent. He got our innings going with the bat against Gujarat Titans and he did well with the gloves behind the wicket. He’s a very good wicketkeeper and he’ll catch up with the speed of the game with the bat as well."

The young wicketkeeper replaced Rishabh Pant in Delhi’s squad for this season and impressed many with his first outing against Gujarat Titans.

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday.

