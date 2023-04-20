'Acceptance is a Big Part of The Job': Jos Buttler on Criticism Players Face From Commentators

Premier Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler has shared his opinion on the criticism players faced by commentators during the match as he feels it’s their job to share their opinion and as they are being paid for it. Criticism is part and parcel of every game as commentators and experts on several sports-related shows are paid a big amount of money to share their honest opinions on air and in front of the camera. However, sometimes they faced scrutiny for being a bit harsh by fanbases of the players.

While Buttler has made a valid point and said acceptance should be an integral part of any cricketer’s career.

“Acceptance is a big part of the job. Accepting that broadcaster pays someone to give their opinion; they are just doing their job. It is not a personal attack on me when they criticise me," Buttler told Humans of Bombay in an interview.

The England’s white-ball captain also admitted that he himself sometimes criticise players while watching other sports.

“And I watch other sports. I watch football and go ‘oh how did he miss that?! It was so easy’. That is exactly what people are doing when I drop a catch or go for a low score. I do exactly the same thing without realising when I watch other sports. Just acceptance," he said.

Buttler, who is one of the best batsmen in white-ball cricket, says he always wanted to be an all-format cricketer, and not being able to perform in Test cricket is something that still bothers him.

“My strengths have always been being better ODI and T20 player. I was desperate to become an all-format player and a very successful Test cricketer. I played a lot of Test cricket in the end but never quite performed to a level quite consistently that I felt I could have achieved, and that will always be a frustration. I always want to be one of the best players in the world," he said.

Talking about his inspirations, Buttler named South African Jonty Rhodes and Australian legends Adam Gilchrist and Steve Waugh and said they inspired his game in different aspects.

“Jonty Rhodes was an early inspiration for me. I did not always keep wickets, I used to love fielding. The 1999 World Cup was in England, so I have very clear memories of going and watching some of those games. Adam Gilchrist was another, a wicketkeeper-batsman, he changed the mode of keeper-batsman. I was really excited to watch (him). Steve Waugh, because Australia were so dominant that time when he was the captain," said the 32-year-old Buttler.

Buttler said joining Somerset at a young age paved the way for him to take up cricket as a career, but the England dream materialised much later.

“From an early age, I would go and watch Somerset quite often, my local county. I knew quite early this (cricket) could be my career. Knowing that playing cricket for your career sounded like a good gig to me. Once I got into Somerset academy at 13-14, that was a clear path to becoming a professional cricketer. I never really wavered from that one," adding that farming was another interest along with playing football.

“Getting selected for the Somerset academy at around 13-14, it became a little more serious to me. My parents sent me to a private school at Taunton known for its cricket, which is close to the Somerset cricket ground so that I could get the extra opportunity of being at the school and close to the county ground.

“For me, it was always about playing for Somerset, England came later when I got selected for under-17 and under-19,” Buttler revealed.

