Check Out Rajasthan Royals' Viral Tweet on Left Arm Super-dad Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa became father for the first time last year in June, welcoming a baby boy. The Australian star, who represents Rajasthan Royals in IPL, is a super dad when he’s not weaving web of spin to trap batters.

In a recent tweet, the RR shared a couple of adorable pictures of Zampa holding his baby boy Eugene.

RR pointed out a weird fact that Zampa holds Eugene around his left hand in both photographs. “Meet Adam Zampa- Right arm leg-break and Left arm super-dad,” read the tweet from RR.

Meet Adam Zampa - Right arm leg-break and Left arm super-dad. 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/QcKRQ4yRZr— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 12, 2023

The hilarious analogy caught the attention of RR fans, with the tweet accumulating over 2,500 likes.

One user found Zampa’s look in the photographs quite similar to Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is popular for portraying the character of marvel character Spider-Man.

In his comment, the fan jokingly branded the Aussie spinner as “Tom Holland lite.”

Zampa and his wife Harriet Palmer welcomed their first child Eugene last year.

At that time, Australia travelled to Sri Lanka to play a white-ball series. Zampa was set to be a part of the tour but decided to sit out to be with his better half.

The cricketer revealed the name of the newborn through a story on Instagram.

Since making his international debut in 2016, Zampa didn’t take much time to become a constant in Australia’s limited-overs setup. He was first introduced in the IPL in the 2016 season when Rising Pune Super Giants signed him for Rs 30 lakhs.

In his debut campaign in the franchise-based tournament, Zampa got to play 5 matches, scalping 12 wickets. In the subsequent season, Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in the Australian leggie. During his spell with RCB till 2020, Zampa picked 9 wickets in 9 matches.

He remained out of the IPL for three seasons before making a return for Rajasthan Royals in 2023. He played in 8 games last season, grabbing 8 wickets.

Thanks to his constant performance in the white-ball formats, Zampa has made the cut in Australia’s preliminary squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India in October-November.