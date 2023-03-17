AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Under-19 Tri-Nations ODI Series match, March 18, 10:30 AM IST

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Afghanistan Under-19 is set to cross swords against Bangladesh Under-19 in the opening encounter of the Under-19 Tri Nations Series, which includes Sri Lanka as the third participant. The teams will face each other twice for a 50-over battle during the group stage. The top two sides based on the points will square off in the final. The first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh is slated to be held on March 18 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the tri-nations assignment, Bangladesh and Afghanistan played a bilateral ODI series in Abu Dhabi, which saw both squads putting up good competition. The Afghan boys took an early lead in the two-match series by winning the first match by a huge margin of 158 runs. In the following encounter, Bangladesh bowlers were on top of their form as they managed to defend 231 runs successfully. Maruf Mridha lit up the show as the young pacer wrapped up the second ODI with three wickets under his belt.

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19, here is everything you need to know:

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Telecast

Afghanistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Live Streaming

Under-19 Tri-Nations ODI Series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 match will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi at 10:30 AM IST on March 18, Saturday.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Under-19 Tri-Nations ODI Series match between Afghanistan Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19:

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sohail Khan

Vice-Captain - Ariful Islam

Suggested Playing XI for AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Noman Shah

Batters: Sohail Khan, Jishan Alam, Suliman Arabzai, Md. Shihab James

All-rounders: Ariful Islam, Kamran Hotak, Nasir Hassan

Bowlers: Maruf Mridha, Yama Arab, Wasi Siddiquee

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable XIs:

Afghanistan Under-19: Farhad Usmani, Akram Mohammadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Kamran Hotak, Jawed Paktin, Mohammad Haroon, Noman Shah (C & WK), Sohail Khan, Suliman Arabzai, Yama Arab, Nasir Hassan

Bangladesh Under-19: Rizwan Chowdhury, Ariful Islam, Jishan Alam, Maruf Mridha, Mahfuzur Rahman, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (WK), Md Shahria-Al-Amin, Md. Shihab James, Sharear Sakib (C), Paevez Rahman Jibon, Wasi Siddiquee

