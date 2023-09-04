AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction For Asia Cup 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in the 6th match of Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The Afghan side currently sits at the bottom of the table, after losing its opening game of the tournament to Bangladesh. They would be looking to bounce back against Dasun Shanaka to keep the Super 4 hopes alive.

Sri Lanka have already recorded a win in their opening match of the campaign. Being the reigning champions of the T20I format of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka will be looking to add another feather to their hat.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Afghanistan were humiliated in their opening game of the Asia Cup campaign as they suffered an 89-run loss. The Afghan bowlers were unable to stop the wrath of Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Both players scored a century each establishing a 334-run total for Bangladesh. During Afghanistan’s batting, Ibrahim Zadran belted 75 runs and Hasmatullah Shahidi nailed a half-century. However, it just wasn’t enough to secure a win.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, beat Bangladesh by five wickets to start their Asia Cup campaign. Matheesha Pathirana’s four-wicket haul was enough to curb the Bangladeshi batters at a score of 164. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka scored half-centuries each to secure an easy win.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Ibrahim Zadran, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

AFG vs SL Probable XIs:

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shaidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rahman

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

AFG vs SL Full Squad

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullag Zadran, Riaz Hasan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk),Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan