Afghanistan Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Stuns Pakistan’s Shadab Khan At The Non-Striker’s End

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan was sent packing after Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed him in a run-out affair from the non-striker’s end. Pakistan’s second ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Thursday went down to the wire. The match saw Pakistan pursue a tense chase of 301 runs which they managed to reach in 49.5 overs.

However, during the match, Afghanistan’s Farooqi showed some great game awareness.

Shadab had left his crease early during the first ball of the last over. While bowling the first delivery of the final over, Farooqi stopped near the stumps to run Shadab out. Afghanistan celebrated as Shadab remained on the pitch as the decision had been directed towards the third umpire who later confirmed the wicket.

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz spearheaded his side to a brilliant start having scored 151 runs early into the game. Ibrahim Zadran was no slouch on the bat either, belting 80 runs of his own. The duo stitched together a 227-run partnership by the 40th over of the game. Afghanistan were able to amass a 300-run total at the end of their batting innings.

Pakistani bowlers had failed to impress in the first innings. It was Shaheen Afridi who had the best performance having scalped two wickets in 10 overs while giving away 58 runs. Naseem Shah and Usama Mir also followed up with a wicket each but it just wasn’t enough to stop the Afghan batters.

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq stepped up for his side in the next half of the game, scoring 91 runs in only 105 balls. Babar Azam contributed with a captain’s knock as he hit a half-century. Shadab Khan was also in brilliant form during the game. He scored an impressive 48 runs in 35 balls. He also took home the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

After his fall in the final over, Naseem Shah made sure to carry Pakistan over the finish line, winning the game by a single wicket. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the best bowler from the Afghan side, scalping three wickets. Mohammad Nabi was also impressive as he boasted a much lower economy of 4.6 in 10 overs while taking two wickets.

The wicket received mixed reactions across the internet. While some people have commended the bowler for his spatial awareness, others felt that the wicket was sneaky and unsportsmanlike. Despite the controversy, the game drifted towards Pakistan’s favour. They currently lead the series 2-0. Their final game has been scheduled to take place in Colombo. Pakistan will be looking to secure a clean sweep to massively boost the squad’s morale ahead of their upcoming Asia Cup campaign.