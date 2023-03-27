Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, March 27

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Pakistan will be playing for their pride when they take on Afghanistan in the last T20I of their three-match series. Shadab Khan-led Pakistan were stunned in the last game by a spirited Afghanistan team. Rashid Khan and Co have already registered a historic series victory and are leading in the series 2-0. Pakistan will be now aiming to avoid the ignominy of a whitewash. Pakistani batters will have to step up on Monday. The likes of Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris and Azam Khan will have to play fearlessly in order to put pressure on Afghanistan’s bowlers.

Ahead of the third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan be played?

The third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on March 27.

Where will the third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan be played?

The third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan begin?

The third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin at 9:30 pm IST on March 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

The third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

The third T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imad Wasim

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

Batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XI:

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Tayyab Tahir, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan

