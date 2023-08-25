Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming 3rd ODI: How to Watch AFG vs PAK Coverage on TV And Online

Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash in the final ODI of their bilateral tour. Pakistan have already managed to seal the series after emerging victorious in their first two games. They will be eager to maintain a perfect record against the Afghans ahead of their Asia Cup campaign in 2023.

The third ODI will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium on August 26, Saturday. Afghanistan will be disappointed with their showing in the last two games against Pakistan in Sri Lanka. They will be hoping to get a victory in the final game to redeem themselves.

In the opening game of the series, Pakistan humiliated Afghanistan by recording a 142-run victory. Imam-ul-Haq scored 61 runs for his side, helping them to a total of 201 runs. In the second innings, Haris Rauf took five scalps, curbing Afghanistan to a score of 59 runs.

Afghanistan headed into the second game with a vengeance as Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 151 runs. His compatriot, Ibrahim Zadran played a phenomenal supportive role, scoring 80 runs in 101 balls. However, Pakistan were able to recover in the second half, thanks to a heroic innings from Shadab Khan towards the end of the match. His tally of 48 runs in 35 balls helped Pakistan seal a victory by one wicket.

Ahead of Saturday’s 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will occur on August 26, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Afghanistan vs Pakistan be played?

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan begin?

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start at 3:00 PM IST on August 26, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will be televised on the Sony Ten 3 channel in India.

How do I watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match live streaming?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Afghanistan and Pakistan For the 3rd ODI?

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah