Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming For 1st ODI: How to Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Coverage on TV And Online

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to square off for a bilateral One-day International series as both teams begin their final preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and the most-important ICC ODI World Cup. The three-match ODI series will be held in Sri Lanka. The opening 50-over clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on August 22, with the on-field proceedings beginning at 1:30 PM IST. Fresh off a memorable campaign in the Lanka Premier League, Babar Azam will continue to lead Pakistan, while Afghanistan will be captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Both sides will look to try out every possible combination in this bilateral assignment to finalise their team combinations for the marquee events. Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf have been recalled to take the field against Afghanistan. Shakeel has already demonstrated his quality in red-ball cricket. The 27-year-old will not eye to replicate the performance in the ODI format to cement his place in Pakistan’s white-ball squad. Meanwhile, Afghanistan haven’t made any significant modifications to their team. Eyes will be on senior all-rounder Rashid Khan, who is expected to play a vital role for Afghanistan in the series.

Ahead of Tuesday’s First ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date First ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played?

The First ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on August 22, Tuesday.

Where will the First ODI match Afghanistan vs Pakistan be played?

The First ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

What time will the First ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan begin?

The First ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan First ODI match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan First ODI match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Afghanistan and Pakistan For the First ODI?

Afghanistan Full Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullag Zadran, Riaz Hasan, Abdul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand

Pakistan Full Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir