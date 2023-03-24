Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

With the Pakistan Super League coming to an end, Pakistani cricketers have now travelled to the United Arab Emirates to participate in a T20 International series against Afghanistan. The opening encounter of the three-match series will see Pakistan squaring off against Pakistan on March 24. The highly anticipated 20-over contest will be hosted by the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan has appointed their wily spinner Rashid Khan as the captain for the T20I series.

On the other hand, Pakistan have sent a second-string side, which will be led by all-rounder Shadab Khan in the absence of their designated skipper Babar Azam.

Apart from Babar, the Pakistani unit will miss the service of other first-team stars like Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. Afghanistan will head to the Pakistan series on the back of a T20I series win against UAE.

They won the three-match opera 2-1 after registering a 5-wicket victory in the deciding encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan have not participated in a T20I series since returning from the T20 World Cup last year. The Babar Azam-led side enjoyed great form in the tournament but fell short of England in the summit battle, losing the final by 5 wickets.

Ahead of Friday’s First T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date First T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played?

The First T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the First T20I match Afghanistan vs Pakistan be played?

The First T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the First T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan begin?

The First T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan First T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan First T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan

