Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch AFG vs SL Coverage on TV And Online

Afghanistan will be taking on Sri Lanka in the last match of the group stage on Tuesday, September 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It is an important match for both the teams as the team who wins this match will have a chance of qualification.

From Sri Lanka’s standpoint, they just have to win the match to qualify for the Super 4 stage. They defeated Bangladesh in their first match with a good margin and if they beat Afghanistan too they will qualify easily. But if they lose everything will depend upon their net run rate. They are one of the top contenders in the tournaments and will be hosting the next stages of the tournament.

Afghanistan will have to win this match to have a chance of qualifying forward. If they defeat Sri Lanka, all three teams will have equal points and it will all depend upon their net run rate. Afghanistan will expect a better bowling performance and will want their best bowler, Rashid Khan to lead the attack with some wickets as he went wicket-less against Bangladesh.

When will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played on September 5, Tuesday.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 start?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 5, Tuesday.

How to live stream the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023?

Fans can live stream Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 on TV?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 will be televised live on Star Sports Network in Sri Lanka.

What are the Probable 11 of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka for their Asia Cup 2023 match?

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

What are the Squads of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka for their Asia Cup 2023 match?

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi