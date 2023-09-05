AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt to bat First Against Afghanistan

Read more

On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into the contest after losing their campaign opener to Bangladesh by 89 runs. If they defeat Sri Lanka, all three teams will have equal points and it will all depend upon their net run rate. Afghanistan will expect a better bowling performance and will want their best bowler, Rashid Khan to lead the attack with some wickets.

Before the game begins in Lahore, here are some important factors you should know:

When will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played on September 5, Tuesday.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 start?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 5, Tuesday.

How to live stream the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023?

Fans can live stream Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 on TV?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 will be televised live on Star Sports Network in Sri Lanka.