AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt to bat First Against Afghanistan

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 14:35 IST
Lahore, Pakistan
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in Match No. 6 of the group stage of the Asia Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It’s a must-win game for both teams as they look to advance to the Super Fours. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in their first match with a good margin and if they beat Afghanistan too they will qualify easily. But if they lose everything will depend upon their net run rate. They are one of the top contenders in the tournaments and will be hosting the next stages of the tournament.
“Going to bat first, runs on the board always handy. We played some good cricket. We need to win this game, need to do the right things with bat and ball. They (Afghanistan) are a good side. Same team,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka after winning the toss.
Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first
Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi
Hello and welcome to the last Group Stage game of the Asia Cup 2023 – between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka – at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into the contest after losing their campaign opener to Bangladesh by 89 runs. If they defeat Sri Lanka, all three teams will have equal points and it will all depend upon their net run rate. Afghanistan will expect a better bowling performance and will want their best bowler, Rashid Khan to lead the attack with some wickets.
Before the game begins in Lahore, here are some important factors you should know:
