Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal Smashes Seven Sixes in a 48-run Over

The Kabul Premier League witnessed a jaw-dropping feat on Saturday when Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashed seven sixes in an over (with a no-ball). Atal smashed left-arm spinner Amir Zazai for a whopping 48 runs in the 19th over of his team Shaheen Hunters’ innings.

Hunters were on 158 for six when they were to go to the 19th over, with Atal, captaining the side, on 71 off 43 balls. Zazai was coming back to bowl his final over of the innings after conceding 31 runs and taking a wicket in his three overs.

Atal smashed the first ball of the over for a six, which was called a no-ball. Zazai then conceded five wides before Atal smashed another six off a free hit yet again. He then sent the next five balls for as many maximums to power his team past 200 and also reached his century off just 48 balls in the process.

Zazai’s figures read as one for 79 in four overs, thanks to him being hit for 48 runs by Atal. Hunters eventually made a massive 213 for six with Atal unbeaten on a 56-ball 118, laced with seven fours and ten sixes.

Atal, the left-handed batter has one T20I appearance for Afghanistan, coming against Pakistan in March this year. In reply, Defenders were skittled for 121 in 18.3 overs as Hunters registered a thumping 92-run victory.