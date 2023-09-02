CHANGE LANGUAGE
After Dominant Displays in Bowling, Sri Lankan Women Register First Win Over England

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 23:18 IST

After a dominant bowling display by the Sri Lankan women, Chamari Athapaththu managed to score a half century to lead her side to a historic victory over England women's team.

Sri Lankan Women’s team skipper, Chamari Athapaththu managed to lead her side to a historic victory as the Sri Lankan Women defeated the England Women’s side by eight wickets and 40 balls to spare in the second T20i on Saturday. This victory would be the Sri Lanka Women’s team’s first-ever victory over the English women’s team.

Amongst the bowlers for the Sri Lanka women’s side, Udeshika Prabodhani picked up figures of 2-19, Inoshi Priyadharshani picked 2-16, Inoka Ranaweera 2-25 and Kavisha Diilhari 2-17 as the English women were all out for 104 runs off 18 overs.

Charlie Dean top scored for England with 34 as the rest of the batters failed to get going.

In reply, skipper Chamari Athapaththu struck 55 off 31 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes, while Harshitha Samarawickrama scored a 35-ball 30 as Sri Lanka reached 110/2 in 13.2 overs.

Sri Lanka lost Anushka Sanjeewani for one run with 10 runs on the board but Chamari Athapaththu held the innings together as Sri Lanka romped home to victory.

Scorecard: 

ENGW: 104/10 - 18 overs (Charlie Dean 34; U Prabodhani 2-19, I Priyadharshani 2-16, Inoka Ranaweera 2-25, Kavisha Diilhari 2-17)

SLW: 110/2 - 13.2 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 55, Harshitha Samarawickrama 30 not out; Danielle Gibson 1-9)

England Women 104 all out in 18 overs (Charlie Dean 34; U Prabodhani 2-19, I Priyadharshani 2-16, Inoka Ranaweera 2-25, Kavisha Diilhari 2-17) lost to Sri Lanka 110/2 in 13.2 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 55, Harshitha Samarawickrama 30 not out; Danielle Gibson 1-9) by 8 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
