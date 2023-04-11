After LSG Loss, Virat Kohli Spends Time with Daughter Vamika on the Poolside: See Photo

After a nerve-wracking game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Virat Kohli took some time off from the field. The star batter on Monday smashed the second fifty in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and also featured in a 96-run stand for the opening wicket, helping his team set LSG a 213-run target. But his contribution, along with half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, went in vain. Blazing knocks from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran took Lucknow home in one of the most thrilling encounters of IPL history.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

A day after all the hustle and bustle on the field, Virat decided to chill with her daughter alongside the swimming pool. The former RCB captain took to his official social media handles to post a picture f him with his daughter Vamika. The father-daughter duo could be seen chilling at the side of a swimming pool.

Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis’ brilliance to eke out a memorable win. Pooran recorded the season’s fastest fifty, reaching the landmark in only 15 balls.

Earlier, captain Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB posted an imposing 212 for two after being sent into bat. While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.

LSG had a horrible start and lost Kyle Mayers to Mohammed Siraj in the third delivery of the opening over. RCB tasted their second success in the fourth over when Deepak Hooda got a faint edge to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps off the bowling of Wayne Parnell.

To make matters worse for LSG, Parnell struck again a ball later when Krunal Pandya edged one to Karthik, as the visitors slumped to 23 for three in four overs. Thereafter, Stoinis showed his batting prowess and took Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma to the cleaners to keep LSG in the hunt.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Pooran singlehandedly changed the complexion of the match with his big-hitting prowess and took LSG to within sniffing distance of a spectacular win.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here