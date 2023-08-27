After Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey, Tejas Baroka Takes NOC from DDCA

Leg-spinner Tejas Baroka has taken a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and is likely to move base to Puducherry for the upcoming domestic season. DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda confirmed Baroka taking NOC to News18 CricketNext.

After Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey, Baroka is the third player to move out of Delhi this season. The 27-year-old has featured for Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League but got only eight matches (4 First Class, 2 List A and 2 T20) for Delhi in the domestic circuit.

He last played for Delhi in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture vs Saurashtra and failed to make any squad in the last season. The emergence of Hrithik Shokeen and now Suyash Sharma, who impressed during his IPL outings for KKR this season, meant Baroka would have found it tough to get decent game time this season too.

“Not surprised with Baroka’s move. He wasn’t getting enough matches and was completely ignored last season. He was with Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in the past but even after that, he wasn’t the first-choice spinner for Delhi, even in the shorter formats. So the move has been on the cards since last year. This year too, many spinners are challenging for the Playing XI spot,” a source tracking developments tells CricketNext.

The tall leggie has taken a lot of wickets for Delhi in the age-group circuit. Baroka’s best season came in 2017-18 where he was the leading wicket-taker in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy with 33 wickets.

On August 26, the youngster uploaded an Instagram story with the caption “new beginnings” but didn’t reveal the name of his new team. CricketNext has reliably learnt that Puducherry is going to be his new base as the leg-spinner has been in touch with the officials there for more than a year.

When Baroka’s move becomes official, he will be the second player from Delhi to turn up for Puducherry. In the past, all-rounder Suboth Bhati has turned up for the side.

CAC finishes interviews, new coaches and selectors soon

In another development, the DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by Nikhil Chopra finished the interviews for coaches, selectors, physios and managers. The committee will now give their recommendations to the Apex Council which will finalise the various appointments for the upcoming season.

Former India cricketer and national selector Devang Gandhi is emerging as the favourite to replace Abhay Sharma as Delhi’s head coach. It is learnt that there are not many options available with CAC when it comes to senior selectors. The new set of selectors, coaches and other members of the support staff are likely to be announced in the coming week.

All old seats removed, new seats are to be placed soon at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The renovation is in full swing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the 2023 World Cup and all old seats at the venue have been removed. New seats have already arrived and will soon be placed. DDCA management is confident to finish the work soon. BCCI secretary Jay Shah paid a surprise visit to the venue last week and is likely to make another visit in the second week of September.

The entire square at the iconic venue wore a very green look and work was underway on the two new pitches, on either side. Even the outfield is getting treatment and looks very lush.