After Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Spotted Sporting Black Shades; CSK Legend's New Look Goes Viral

MS Dhoni has once again grabbed eyeballs thanks to his brand-new look. In a picture, which has now gone viral on Twitter, the World Cup-winning captain can be seen in a completely different look with a grown beard and long hair. He is wearing a vest and is sporting black sunglasses. As soon as the photo was posted, it drew a flurry of reactions from Dhoni’s fans.

Earlier on Tuesday Virat Kohli was seen sporting black shades as he sat in India’s dugout after being rested for the 3rd ODI, and on Wednesday Dhoni’s image wearing black shades went viral.

The former Indian captain has a cult-like following and it is evident from the support that he received wherever he goes. Recently, videos of Dhoni driving a Rolls Royce triggered a buzz on social media.

Since ‘Captain Cool’ retired from international cricket in 2019, he has been pursuing his various interests and spending quality time with family.

MS Dhoni currently plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he is the leader of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. ‘Thala’, as he is affectionately called by the Chennai supporters, led the team to a record-equaling fifth IPL title last season.

This made the Chennai-based franchise the joint most successful team in the competition’s history along with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. This also tied Dhoni with Rohit Sharma as the captain with the most number of IPL trophies to his name.

This IPL season’s highlight was the love that MS Dhoni received wherever he played, with people speculating it as his last season. He was cheered by fans of opposing teams also as supporters seen waiting for his batting and chanting his name whenever he came out.

At the end of the season when everyone thought that Dhoni may bid adieu to IPL, Dhoni gifted his fans some hope telling them that he is not yet retiring and will wait for the next season.