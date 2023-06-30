After Yashasvi Jaiswal's Selection in India's Squad For West Indies Tour, Rajasthan Royals Post Heart-warming Tribute

Young India batter Yashsasvi Jaiswal secured his berth in the Test squad for the series against West Indies. There is still no certainty on Jaiswal making his international debut against the Caribbean opponents but the southpaw left no stone unturned in his preparation ahead of the West Indies tour. Jaiswal’s Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals have now come up with a heart-warming post for the 21-year-old on Twitter.

“My father was so emotional and started crying. He hugged me. I had an inkling that I would be picked but I was a bit nervous and was waiting for the news,” Jaiswal was quoted in the post shared by the Rajasthan-based franchise. “Miles to walk, hearts to win,” read the caption of the post.

Miles to walk, hearts to win. 💗🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0MDPEXRfGW— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 29, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s modest roots have already been talked about a lot on the internet. The rags-to-riches story of his life is now known to all. Fans were taken aback when the player mentioned that his father started crying when he heard about his son’s selection. A sentimental buzz revolved through the replies section as Twitter users poured in their best wishes and prayers, hoping that the player succeeds in his career for both his club and the national team.

The 22-year-old cricketing talent was signed by Rajasthan Royal in the 2020 IPL auction for Rs. 2.4 crore. Making his IPL debut in the 2020 season, Yashashvi Jaiswal only played three games in his first season but showed immense promise. He was off to a flying start in the following season becoming the top-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in the first half of the season.

He went on to score 249 runs for the club in just 10 games which was quite impressive for a youngster. Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a brilliant IPL season with Rajasthan Royals in 2023. He was the top scorer for his team, scoring 625 runs while playing with an astonishing strike rate of 163.61. He played 14 games in which he scored one century and five fifties.

If Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his brilliant form, he might even be called up for the World Cup 2023 at home and who knows, it could be the young kid’s performances that just might end India’s ICC trophy drought.