Ahead of India-Pakistan Match, This Post Is Tribute to MS Dhoni, Most Successful Wicketkeeper In Asia Cup History

Whenever Team India goes into any big tournament, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni automatically becomes a topic of discussion. After Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket in 2020, India are yet to engrave their name on an ICC title. Keeping aside his individual records, Dhoni was someone who could influence the game only with his presence behind the stump.

Before Rohit Sharma-led India go head-to-head against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has underlined a fascinating record of Dhoni in this continental tournament in a post on X. The ex-Indian wicketkeeper has recorded the most dismissals in the history of the Asia Cup.

The post revealed a picture of MS Dhoni doing his usual business behind the stumps, getting the better of a Pakistani batter. “MS Dhoni has the most dismissals (36) as a wicket-keeper in Asia Cup history,” the post read. The stat on the post showed that Dhoni has completed 22 catches behind the stumps while recording 11 stumpings in total. “Do you think his record will ever be broken?” the post added.

The tweet has sparked several reactions from Indian fans who appreciated MS Dhoni’s legacy and his contribution to cricket as a sport. One of them wrote, “Greatest hands behind the stumps”.

“Is he the best wicketkeeper in the world?” read a comment.

This fan simply wrote “THALA”. The word signifies a leader in Tamil language.

Another said, “#Mahi” followed by a red heart emoji.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in Asia Cup history. He is the only captain alongside Sri Lanka’s Arjuna Ranatunga to have notched up 9 victories in the tournament. The former Indian skipper has also won the tournament a total of three times during his career – twice in ODIs and once in T20Is.

The first triumph came in 2010 when Dhoni led his side to an 81-run victory against Sri Lanka in the final. He produced a wicket-keeping masterclass in the summit clash, taking four catches and stumping one of the opposition batters. He also played a gritty 38-run knock in 50 balls during India’s batting.

MS Dhoni recorded a tournament victory in the T20I format of the Asia Cup in 2016. His second ODI Asia Cup crown came in 2018 after India narrowly beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the final. Despite not being the captain, Dhoni had a phenomenal impact in the match as he stumped two Bangladeshi batters. He also contributed with the bat, hitting 36 runs in 67 balls. Dhoni belted three boundaries in the final.