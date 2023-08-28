Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Showdown, Babar Azam Makes a New 'Friend'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam looks to be finally enjoying a much-needed break ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 campaign starting from August 30. In his new Tweet on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Babar uploaded a picture of himself sitting beside a cat while gently petting it. The cricketer can be seen in trendy clothing in the image, donning a cap, an orange t-shirt and a pair of light blue jeans. He accompanied his post with a title that reads, “Made a new friend yesterday”, followed by a laughing emoji.

The heartwarming picture of the Pakistan cricketer has sparked reactions from several cricket fans.

Made a new friend yesterday 😄 pic.twitter.com/R1gflivWaP— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 28, 2023

Most fans hailed Babar as a ‘king’ of world cricket in the replies section of the Tweet. One of the fans joked how the cat was lucky because it was sitting beside the best ODI batsman in the world. The post read, “A Lucky Cat With World NO 1 ODI BATSMAN.”

A fan page appreciated the other side of Babar’s personality. In their post, they wrote, “The soft side of Bobby’s [Babar Azam] personality. You are not weak if you are soft-hearted. It takes bravery to maintain your composure in a world that can be harsh at times.”

ALSO READ| ‘India have a Good Team But… ’: Rizwan Predicts Winner of IND vs PAK Clash in Asia Cup 2023 - WATCH

One fan wished Babar the very best for the upcoming ACC tournament. He wrote, “Best wishes for Asia Cup”.

The same fan was also in awe of how adorable the picture was. He wrote, “A very cute one too”.

Another fan complimented the Pakistani cricketer on how he always manages to amaze his fans. He wrote, “You always surprise your followers and fans.”

Babar Azam recently led Pakistan to a series victory against Afghanistan during the latter’s tour of Sri Lanka in August. The opening game between the two was played on August 22 at Hambantota. Babar Azam was far from impactful in the first game as he was dismissed at a duck by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. It was Imam-ul-Haq who rescued the innings for Pakistan, belting 61 runs in 94 balls. They set a 201-run total against Afghanistan at the end of their innings. During Pakistan’s bowling, Haris Rauf impressed massively by picking up a fifer, sealing a 142-run victory.

Babar Azam played a captain’s knock in the next match on August 24 belting a half-century. His heroics helped Pakistan seal a narrow one-wicket victory in the second ODI. His good form continued in the third game as he scored 60 runs in 86 balls, hitting four boundaries and a maximum. It sealed a third successive win for Pakistan.

ALSO READ| ‘Main, Mera… Ye Nahi Hoga, Ye Team Hum Hain’: Babar’s Clear Instructions to Teammates After Becoming No. 1

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will be heading into the Asia Cup 2023 as the current World’s number-one-ranked team in the ODI format. They will face Nepal on August 30, in their opening game of the tournament.