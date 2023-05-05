CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ahead of IPL Match in Jaipur, CGST Issues Notice to Rajasthan Cricket Association for Forgery

Published By: Aakash Biswas

IANS

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 13:45 IST

Jaipur, India

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department on Thursday issued a notice to the Rajasthan Cricket Association for fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 22 crore

A few hours before the IPL match is to be played in Jaipur on Friday, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has been accused of forgery.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department on Thursday issued a notice to the Rajasthan Cricket Association for fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 22 crore. The transactions done by RCA are being investigated now. The management of Rajasthan Royals is also reportedly under the scanner.

Shortly after the notice, Rs 10 crore was deposited in the Central Goods and Services Tax Department on behalf of the Rajasthan Cricket Association in a hurry, said sources.

The CGST team is currently probing the whole matter thoroughly.

It needs to be mentioned here that before the ongoing IPL was organised by the Rajasthan Cricket Association, construction work worth Rs 22 crore was done in the stadium.

Sources said that the Rajasthan Cricket Association and Rajasthan Royals reportedly evaded tax. Now, when the CGST team came to know about the fact, they investigated the entire matter.

During the probe, documents of tax evasion worth crores of rupees have also been found in the distribution of complimentary tickets of the match.

Sources said that GST bills were produced by the Rajasthan Cricket Association and Rajasthan Royals regarding the construction done in the stadium and complimentary passes issued before the IPL match.

When the CGST department investigated, most of these bills were found to be fake. In such a situation, since Thursday evening, the CGST department is investigating the RCA and Rajasthan Royals management.

If found guilty in this, action can be taken against the Rajasthan Cricket Association and Rajasthan Royals management which includes arrest as well.

Along with the Rajasthan Cricket Association, the officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax Department are refraining from commenting anything regarding this whole matter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
