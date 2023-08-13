Ajay Kumar Reddy is Ready to Face Pakistan at the IBSA World Blind Games After Diplomatic Hiccup in 2022

India’s visually impaired cricket team is gearing up for the 2023 IBSA World Games, later this month in Birmingham. A very enthusiastic skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy is all set to lead the side in the World Games and aims at adding another trophy to his already rich cabinet.

Reddy in an exclusive chat with News18 CricketNext talked about the side’s preparations, the much-awaited clash against Pakistan and the kind of struggles that the blind cricket is still facing despite winning multiple competitions.

“The preparations are going on for the IBSA World Games 2023 which will be taking place in Birmingham. The schedule has been pretty hectic. We used to leave our hotel at around 6 am and come back around 6 pm,” Reddy said about the team’s training drills.

“In between, we used to have our drills and there was a fixed schedule. We practiced with different kinds of combinations. Every day is a new day and it’s important to learn new things,” he added.

Cricket has been included for the first time at the World Blind Games. India have been there in multi-nation events over the last decade. The Men-in-Blue have won two 50-over World Cups as well as three T20 World Cups. And India definitely go in this tournament as well as the favourites.

Reddy said that their target is the gold medal. “See, this is surely a big tournament and they have included cricket for the first time in World Blind Games which is surely a good thing. We have been preparing well under coach John David. Talking about us, our aim is to win the gold.”

Pakistan faced VISA issues ahead of the T20 World Cup for Blind that was held in India in 2022 and eventually missed the tournament. However, Pakistan are set to travel to the UK and the arch-rivals will kick-off the campaign against each other.

Reddy as well expressed his excitement about the high-voltage contest.

“Moreover, Pakistan are also participating in the competition. Last time, in the World Cup (in India), they weren’t a part of it due to VISA issues and all. But now, they will be playing in this tournament and we are very excited to lock horns with them.

“The thing is that we are trying some new combinations. Pakistan are also coming with new talent and we are not taking them lightly. We have different plans like Plan A, B & C, depending upon the situation. Being an Indian we always live to face them in any way in sports.”

Reddy further talked about the rivalry between the two teams and also mentioned the struggles that the visually impaired team has been facing despite a rich trophy cabinet.

“Talking about the rivalry between the two sides, both India & Pakistan are top teams in the world. But the visually impaired Pakistan team has better facilities, compared to the Indian team. They get [better] salaries every month and match fees.

“On the other side, despite winning five World Cups, Indian blind cricket is struggling. If the Government supports us directly or the BCCI supports us directly, it would be good. Recently, BCCI formed DCCI which is a committee for differently-abled cricket in India. They have formed the committee which is a good step but there is no financial support.”

“If they can give us that financial support, we can plan things accordingly like tournaments & infrastructure,” Reddy further added.

📢 “Getting into the Hitting Zone! 🔥🏏🎯Ajay Reddy is on 🔥, showing incredible form in the practice sessions. His outstanding hitting mood is setting the bar high for the upcoming games! 🏏#ibsaworldgames2023 #blindcricket #PracticeMakesPerfect#OnFire" 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7o3nxh4p2H — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) July 29, 2023

“Cricket is my passion, ahead of my family”

Reddy himself has a very interesting journey and credited the sport for his achievements. So much so that he didn’t shy from accepting that if he is asked between cricket and family, he will go with cricket.

“Cricket changed my life. I started interacting with people. I gained a lot of confidence. I can express myself now. Now, I’m able to lead the team also. Moreover, handling failure and success is something that I have learnt,” Reddy said how cricket has helped him to lead his life.

“There was a situation where I got injured and I had a doubt if I could ever play the game again. But with the kind of confidence that this sport has given me, I told myself that I would come back and I did,” he concluded.