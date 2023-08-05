'Decided to Opt Out of County Stint for...': Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why he Withdrew from Leicestershire Deal

India batting star Ajinkya Rahane has had a fruitful start to 2023 having made a successful international return with the ICC World Test Championship final on the back of a superb domestic season followed by title-winning campaign with Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

Rahane scored a valiant fifty on Test return but had a forgettable tour of West Indies, scoring 11 runs across two innings as India wont he two-match series 1-0. He was to head to Leicestershire to take part in their domestic one-day campaign post his India stint.

However, last week the English county club announced Rahane has pulled out of the deal and that they have replaced him with Peter Handscomb. It was reported the India middle-order batter wanted to take a break from cricket after a grueling 3-4 months.

Rahane, who was named vice-captain for the Windies tour, has now revealed that he took the decision to help his body recover and gear up for the domestic season.

In April this year, the BCCI announced that a total of 1846 matches will be played during the 2023-24 domestic season which got underway with the Duleep Trophy in late June.

“The last 4 months have been gratifying and with the high intensity cricket that we have played it is now time to recuperate and recharge my body for the domestic season that lies ahead of us," Rahane said in a Instagram post recently.

“Representing Mumbai @mumbaicricassoc at every stage possible has always been a matter of honour for me and I will be working hard on my fitness over the next 2 months to be at my best for the domestic season which starts in October. Hence I have decided to opt out of the planned county stint with Leicestershire and prepare for the Indian domestic season," he added.

Rahane though hopes to play them in future.

“Leicestershire have been in regular touch with me and have been very understanding of the changing situation and I am hopeful of renewing my relationship with them in the future," he said.

Rahane will hope to return to action through the Irani Cup during which Ranji champions Saurasthra will face Rest of India from October 1.