Ajinkya Rahane to Join Leicestershire After West Indies Tour: Report

Ajinkya Rahane will be flying to England once the two-match Test series between India and West Indies concludes next month. Rahane is reportedly set to rejoin Leicestershire for the remainder of county championship and Royal London Cup.

Rahane recently made a successful India comeback during the ICC World Test Championship final as he scored 89 in the first innings against Australia. During the contest, he also completed 5000 runs in the format as well.

Rahane was dropped from the India Test squad following the South Africa tour last year and had earlier this year in January signed a contract with Leicestershire to represent them in eight county championship games (red-ball competition) and the Royal London Cup (50-over competition).

Rahane though was recalled to the India Test squad for the one-off WTC final in England and hence was unable to link up with the club once the IPL 2023 came to an end.

Rahane, as per a report in news agency PTI, is unlikely to be part of India’s white-ball squads for the Windies tour and hence will be flying to England.

“Ajinkya, after the two Tests in West Indies (which is supposed to end on July 24), is supposed to fly directly to England and join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season. He will play Royal London Cup in August and a possible four County games in September as he is unlikely to be a part of white ball scheme of things," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the agency.

Rahane has earlier represented Hampshire in the 2019 which means this will be his second county stint.