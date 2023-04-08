Ajinkya Rahane Smashes Fastest Fifty of IPL 2023 on CSK Debut, Fans Want Him Back in Indian Team

Ajinkya Rahane made his Chennai Super Kings debut against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 8, Saturday, playing a mind-blowing knock as he scored the fastest fifty of IPL 2023.

Rahane played a knock worth remembering, making his debut in CSK colours all the more memorable and that too against CSK’s fierce rivals Mumbai Indians. Rahane scored his fifty in just 19 balls, becoming the fastest player to score a half-century in the ongoing 16th edition of IPL.

Live Cricket Score MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane Departs After Quickfire Fifty But Chennai Super Kings in Control

After Mumbai Indians put up a total of 157 against CSK, Rahane came out to bat very early as Jason Behrendroff dismissed Devon Conway on a duck. While the chase didn’t begin well, Rahane ensured that he put his side in a commanding position by the time he left the field after scoring 61 runs in 27 balls, before getting dismissed by Piyush Chawla.

After the mind-blowing knock from Rahane, fans on social media demand the veteran to be included in the Indian given his quality to make a difference in the shortest format even though the veteran is often seen as a Test player.

Check how fans reacted to Ajinkya Rahane’s knock against Mumbai Indians:

I’ve always loved Ajinkya Rahane’s batting. He’s star quality!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 8, 2023

Wow, Rahane was hitting it as sweetly as anyone has in the #TATAIPL2023. Always makes batting look pleasant.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 8, 2023

Great tabadtod stuff by @ajinkyarahane88 . Innings of this IPL so far.Rahane not giving any bahane to not have him in the team. Rompa cūppar stuff….. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/Y7leuVuPId— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2023

Rahane has the fastest fifty in IPL 2023.The arrival no one predicted.He is batting like beast , like he is giving statment to be ready again for India’s No.4 batting position world cup 2023. #MivsCsk #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/OkUHaozU6W— CricAdda x 247 (@Cricadd247) April 8, 2023

Who can be best batsman to play at No. 4 for India in ODIs in case Shreyas Iyyer misses out!- Rahane (Experienced + fielding)- Tilak Verma#CSKvsMI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BjKN4gDTQr — Ritesh (@RiteshLock) April 8, 2023

#CSKvsMIRahane is a test player, cannot play T20s Meanwhile Rahane : pic.twitter.com/RU3HIvzREj — Anurag Dwivedi (@AnuragxCricket) April 8, 2023

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Talking about the match between MI and CSK, the Yellow Army dominated their arch-rivals as they came up with a bowling masterclass, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets while Mitchell Santner also picked up two wickets.

After a steady start from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the five-time IPL champs suffered a batting collapse which saw them slump from 38/1 to 76/5.

Tim David scored 31 runs and Hrithik Shokeen also added 18 to help MI post 157/8, but Rahane’s masterclass ensured CSK nailed their chase as he put his side in a commanding position when he departed.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here