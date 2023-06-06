Ajinkya Rahane Turns 35: Chennai Super Kings Batter's Top-Five Knocks in IPL 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJINKYA RAHANE: In terms of runs, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may not be Ajinkya Rahane’s best season. But when it comes to leaving an indelible mark, the Maharashtra batter probably had his best campaign this year. After all, the IPL 2023 season helped Rahane in scripting an epic comeback to the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.
Playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni in a Chennai Super Kings jersey, Rahane ended his IPL 2023 campaign after scoring 326 runs with a strike rate of 172.49. He also notched up two half centuries in this season’s IPL. Rahane’s stellar performance also played a key role in guiding Chennai to their record-equalling fifth IPL title this year.
As Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his 35th birthday, it is time to take a look at his top-five innings in IPL 2023.
- 71 not out vs KKR
Ajinkya Rahane registered his highest score of IPL 2023 edition against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahane pulled off a fine knock of unbeaten 71 off 29 balls to help Chennai Super Kings in reaching a mammoth total of 235. Rahane’s blistering innings comprised six boundaries and five sixes. MS Dhoni’s men had, eventually, won the contest quite comfortably by 49 runs.
- 61 vs Mumbai Indians
After not representing Chennai Super Kings in the first two games of the season, Ajinkya Rahane was named in the playing XI during the match against Mumbai Indians. Playing his first IPL match of the season, Rahane did not need a second invitation to make full use of the opportunity. Rahane produced a scintillating knock of 61 off just 27 deliveries to earn a seven-wicket victory for his side.
- 31 vs Rajasthan Royals
Chasing a target of 176, Ajinkya Rahane came up with another vital innings of 19-ball 31 against Rajasthan Royals. Rahane’s gutsy knock, however, went in vain as Chennai Super Kings had to suffer a three-run defeat against Rajasthan.
- 37 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Ajinkya Rahane continued his brilliance with the bat in the next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and contributed 37 off just 20 balls. Rahane slammed three boundaries and two sixes to come up with a crucial performance against Bangalore. Batting first, Chennai Super registered a solid total of 226. Chennai had ultimately won the contest by eight runs-bangalore-vs-chennai-super-kings-24th-match-1359498/full-scorecard
- 27 vs Gujarat Titans
The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans may very well be remembered for Ravindra Jadeja’s match-winning final-ball finish but it will be harsh to overlook Ajinkya Rahane’s vital knock in the summit clash. Chasing a revised target of 171, Rahane delivered a crucial innings of 13-ball 27 to keep his side alive in the contest. MS Dhoni-led Chennai got the better of Gujarat by five wickets to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.